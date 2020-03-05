Yobe Govt establishes isolation center for Coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

The Yobe Government has established a 20-bed capacity isolation centre and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Specialist and Yobe Teaching Hospitals in Damaturu for any eventuality on Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr Mohammed Isiaka, the state Epidemiologist, disclosed this on Thursday in Damaturu while fielding questions from newsmen.

He said that the government had procured oxygen, thermometer and personal protective equipment to face a possible challenges from the viral virus.

“We have a Rapid Response Team on the ground and also training clinicians to build their capacities for management of an outbreak in the state,” Mohammed said.

Meanwhile, the state Primary Healthcare Management Board has embarked on sensitisation programme to enlighten the public on the dangers and symptoms of COVID-19.

Alhaji Umar Kwanda, the Education Officer of the board, who led the sensitisation programme at Damaturu motor park, urged commercial drivers to monitor the health conditions of their passengers and rush persons with symptoms of coronavirus to hospitals.

“You should encourage your passengers to wear a mask and use handkerchiefs while coughing or sneezing.

“The motor parks and commercial vehicles are tools of spreading the virus because of passengers travelling from long distances into the state through commercial vehicles and motor parks,” he said.

Besides, the official advised the public to imbibe the culture of the periodic washing of hands to improve hygiene.

