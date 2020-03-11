Kindly Share This Story:

Following the recent re-positioning of the company for optimum growth in the years ahead, Jumia Nigeria has said it is opening up its logistics and marketing services to third parties and partners because it has the technology and data-driven approach to solving logistics challenges on the continent.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President, Marketplace at Jumia Group, Massimiliano Spalazzi, said Jumia will be relying on four major pillars to scale its third-party logistics service: unparalleled physical and network infrastructure; people (over 6,500 delivery agents and over 3,000 warehouse operators and proprietary technology tools powering the entire network scale with over 20 million packages delivered across Africa in 2019; and its omnipresence – 25 percent of deliveries in 2019 was in rural areas, 50 percent in urban cities, and 25 percent in small cities.

“Our last mile services have a wide geographical coverage area that enhances faster turnaround time, reliable handling of products and transparent reporting, all of which have contributed to the success of Jumia Cash-On-Delivery programme in both urban and rural areas”, he stated.

In addition, Spalazzi said that the Jumia point-to-point line hauls services have an established network that can handle bulk movements in key markets across different product categories while restating confidence in the company’s capacities to help third parties tackle logistics challenges as regards manpower. “We have a pool of highly skilled and trained manpower, ready for on-demand deployment at the request”.

vanguard

