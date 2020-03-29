Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

We have 60-days fuel sufficiency – NNPC

On 12:44 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Mele Kyari, NNPC, Lukeoil
Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari

Nigerian National petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has urged Nigerians not to engage in panic buying of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), as the country has adequate stock of the products to last for over 60-days.

Mr Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of the corporation, gave the assurance while briefing newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Kyari assured that the NNPC had the support of all stakeholders to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products in the country.

He said: “There is absolutely no scarcity anywhere; our supply is robust, we have fuel that will last this country even for 60-days if assuming we do not import any.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: PDP charges Nigerians to emulate El-Rufa’i

“Of course people because of the pandemic, stay at home, may try to conserve fuel, there is no need to do this.

“Maintain your normal life, we have secured all assurances that trucks will be moving freely across the country throughout this period of difficulty and supply will be sustained’’.

He appealed to Nigerians no to flood fuel stations as there was no need for that.

Commenting on National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) order to petrol tankers drivers to vacate the depots, Kyari said that the corporation would continue to engage them.

“No restrictions; as we speak now loading is going on, trucks are moving around, no action like that will come to fruition,’’ he added. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!