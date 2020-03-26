UTME: JAMB hands 180 candidates to police over malpractices

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has handed over about 180 candidates that allegedly engaged in various forms of irregularities in the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations to the Nigeria Police for prosecution.

The board’s Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who disclosed this yesterday, also said so far,70 percent of the candidates have been arraigned by the police in various courts for similar offenses.

Benjamin, also said others were still undergoing further investigation and would also face trial thereafter.

According to him, the candidates were arrested across the country during the conduct of the examination that ended last Saturday.

Recall that JAMB had last Sunday, published the names and states of some of the candidates fingered in examination malpractices in its weekly bulletin with Imo, Anambra and Enugu state topping the list with 26, 12 and 12 candidates respectively.

Some of their offenses included; examination by proxy, attempt to cheat, forceful entrance, tampering with examination documents, smuggling of mobile phones into the examination halls among others.

Other states on the list of malpractices included; Abia, Adamawa, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Ondo, Oyo, and Osun.

Hear him: “They are about 180 candidates. We arrested them all over the country. We are harmonising the list and following up on it to ensure that all of them are arraigned.

“Most of them have been arraigned already. 70 percent of them have been arraigned already.

“They (the candidates) are with the police. So the police will prosecute them. We don’t have prosecuting powers. When the police start prosecution, they certainly get across to us.

“Most of them have even been arraigned. When the arraignment is concluded, we will give you a comprehensive report.

“When we get to a stage that is important for everyone to know, we will let you know. But some of them have already been arraigned by the police.”

Vanguard

