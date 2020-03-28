Troops kill Boko Haram fighters, destroy logistics facilities in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

The Defence Headquarters said on Saturday several Boko Haram terrorists have been killed in airstrikes executed by the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole at Valangide in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

The Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, said in a statement in Abuja that the terrorists’ structures and logistics supplies were also destroyed during the air raids conducted on Friday.

According to Onyeuko, the mission was a continuation of subsidiary Operation Decisive Edge.

He said it was carried out after an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft spotted and tracked some terrorists to compounds within the settlement.

The statement read: “The theatre command of OPLD consequently scrambled its fighter jets to engage the location.

The jets were vectored to the target by the ISR aircraft, with their munitions making direct hits in the target area, neutralizing some of the BHTs and damaging some of their dwellings.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the Northeast, will continue to sustain the offensive against the enemies of our nation.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: