Supreme Court set to hear Ihedioha’s application

The Supreme Court is set to hear an application filed by Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asking it to review its judgement on the Imo governorship that declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 9, 2020 election.

This comes a day after the top court adjourned the matter due to an application filed by Kanu Agabi, who is Ihedioha’s lead counsel.

Agabi, SAN, told the court that he had just been served with some processes by Governor Hope Uzodinma and needs time to respond.

Mr Ihedioha and the PDP had approached the Supreme Court after it on January 14 nullified his victory and declared Mr Uzodinma as the winner of the election.

Mr Ihedioha had been declared the winner of the election the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and had served as governor for months before the court ousted him.

