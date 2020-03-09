Sudan PM, Hamdok, survives assassination attempt

Kindly Share This Story:

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok according to State Media report escaped an assassination attempt in the nation’s capital, Khartoum.

Statement released from the Prime Minister’s office reads in part, “An explosion hit as Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s car was driving by but thank God no one was hurt,”

Members of Hamdok’s office confirmed to Al Jazeera that the prime minister had been moved to a safe location. in a safe place.

The blast targeted the prime minister’s convoy “just as he was heading to his office”, Al-Jazeera reports.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Footage posted online showed two white vehicles used by Sudan’s top officials parked on a street, damaged with their widows broken. Another vehicle was badly damaged in the blast.

The Sudanese Prime Minister, Hamdok was appointed in August 2019 after pro-democracy protests forced the military to remove former ruler Omar al-Bashir.

Following months of negotiations, the military and the pro-democracy movement reached a power-sharing deal in August.

The deal established a joint military-civilian, 11-member sovereign council that will govern Sudan for the next three years.

Military generals remain the de facto rulers of the country and have shown little willingness to hand over power to the civilian-led administration.

The economist turned prime minister has pledged to work towards ending the country’s economic crisis and establishing peace.

Born in 1956 in south-central Kordofan province, Hamdok has more than 30 years of experience as an economist and senior policy analyst specialising in economic development across Africa.

