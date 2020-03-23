Sensational winners emerge from world class Bartender Competition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Recently, Awesome Seth and Prashant Mudaliyar emerged winners for the World Class Bartender 2020 at the Lagos Regional Finals, the most highly regarded cocktail mixologist competition in the world.

The co-winners came tops from an incredible 48 cocktails face-off, taking them closer to the much sought-after Diageo World Class 2020 Bartender Champion.

The contenders were each expected to wow the judges, an award-winning group of mixologists and cocktail masters with magical creations using Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray and Ketel. “We judged cocktails on taste, style, innovation and presentation.

Watch out for other regional finals in Abuja and Port Harcourt, on the road World Class 2020 Nigeria National Finals in May. The Nigeria World Class Bartender of the year will represent the nation on the élite global Diageo of the competition in Sydney, Australia later this year.

