Sanusi’s Dethronement: I was not involved, count me out ―Malami

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Sunday, denied any involvement in the dethronement and banishment of the former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi II.

The AGF, in a statement he made available to newsmen, said though he was not in any way connected with Sanusi’s ordeal, he would however not comment on the matter since it is already in court.

“Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN was not in any way connected with the dethronement of the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and his subsequent banishment to Nassarawa State.

“The issue of who does what over the dethronement saga has been effectively submitted for judicial determination. The matter is consequently sub judice.

“Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will not comment one way or the other over a matter that is pending before the court”, read the statement that was signed by Malami’s Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu.

It will be recalled that the Kano State government had on Monday last week, deposed Sanusi as Emir and forcefully banished him to Nasarawa State.

Though he was initially taken to Loko village in Nasarawa after his dethronement, he was subsequently moved to Awe town where he was confined till last Friday when the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered his immediate release.

The Kano State government had accused Sanusi of disloyalty, alleging that he disrespected its authority and absented himself from meetings without cogent reasons.

Meanwhile, even though the dethroned Emir had since accepted his fate as the will of God, he went to court to challenge the legality of banishment from Kano state and “illegal” confinement in Nasarawa state.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: