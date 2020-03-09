Breaking News
Sanusi’s deposition, PDP expresses worry, calls for calm

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday night said the deposition of Emir Muhammad Sanusi II by the Kano state government, “at the time that the nation is battling worsening insecurity challenges,” shows the insensitivity and poor appraisal of core national stability issues by the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration.

 

In a statement issued by spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said “without prejudice to the issues, the PDP describes the timing of the action of the Kano state government, particularly as it relates to a very sensitive traditional institution like the Emir of Kano stool, as a big political blunder coming at a time our society is wobbling under the siege of insecurity, especially in a state such as Kano.

“The PDP calls for calm and circumspection from all quarters, especially, given the security and political stability concerns in our nation.”

 

The Emir was dethroned in the early hours of yesterday with the Kano state government accusing him of insubordination.

