Police arraign Badagry chief for allegedly fighting in public, assault

Kindly Share This Story:

The police on Friday arraigned a Badagry chief, Cowel Aivoji,74, and three others, in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly fighting in public and assault.

The police charged Aivoji, Mohammed,61; Mohammed Modawa,43; Sewedo Hunpevi,26; with three counts of assault, theft and breach of public peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Feb.10, at about 4 p.m at Aivoji Sea Beach along Seme Border Road, Badagry, Lagos.

Okuiomose the 4th defendant (Hunpevi), stole three pieces of coconut fruit, property of the 1st defendant (Aivoji).

He alleged that Hunpevi also assaulted the 3rd defendant (Modawa).

Okuiomose also alleged that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 172 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” said the prosecutor.

Magistrate Segun Aka-Bashorun admitted the defendants to bail on self-recognition.

Aka-Bashorun adjourned the case until April 27, for mention.

Meanwhile, a Chief Magistrates ‘ Court in Osogbo, Osun on Friday ordered that the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, be served with court papers by substituted means.

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara also ordered the Monarch to appear in Court personally on April 3 in order to defend the alleged suit brought against him.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo, had approached the court on quasi criminal application, alleging that Oluwo assaulted him by punching him during a peace meeting at the office of Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Zone 11, on February 14, 2020.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: