Perm secs wage war against Coronavirus

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

As part of their contribution to controlling the spread of the Coronavirus, the body of permanent secretaries has donated items for personal and home hygienic needs of Nigerians.

The body, headed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, joined cabinet ministers and senators who had earlier pledged half of their March salaries to battle the pandemic.

Dr. Yemi-Esan who made the disclosure in Abuja said Permanent Secretaries contributed a large chunk of their salaries to get the items for the cleaning of hands, bodies, clothes, and homes.

The items to be distributed to the most vulnerable in the society, according to the Head of Service, include bar soaps for washing clothes, Dettol antiseptic soaps, Dettol disinfectant liquid, Ariel and Sunlight washing powder.

A release signed by Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director of Information, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation said Dr. Yemi-Esan handed the items to the federal government through the Chairman, COVID – 19 Presidential Task Force, Boss Mustapha.

The release also quoted Mr. Mustapha as thanking the donors for their generosity while promising to ensure even distribution of the items.

The Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq who took charge of the items promised that the items will get to the targeted beneficiaries.

vanguard

