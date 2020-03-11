Oyo screens 10 for Coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

The Oyo State Epidemiologist, Dr. Akinfemi Akinyode, said on Wednesday at least 10 people have been screened for coronavirus in the state since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

Akinyode disclosed this at a special Continuing Medical Education (CME) organised by the state branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Ibadan.

He said all the cases investigated and screened for coronavirus within the state were negative.

Akinyode said the state was alerted to those cases based on surveillance, anonymous tips, and directives from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Ogun and Lagos States.

He said: “We have had several alerts that have been investigated for coronavirus since the index case was recorded in the country.

“However, none of these met the case definition for a suspected case.”

The epidemiologist said some of the alerts received on the cases were as a result of the coordination with states like Lagos and Ogun.

“They called us to alert us of people coming in from countries with confirmed and ongoing community transmission of COVID-19 or close contact with a confirmed case.

“We investigated and followed up on these cases until we were sure that they were not infected with the virus,” Akinyode added. (NAN)

