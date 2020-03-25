Osinbajo begins social distancing, self-isolation

Kindly Share This Story:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has begun self-isolation in accordance with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols, his spokesman disclosed on Tuesday.

Mr Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Vice President disclosed that Prof. Osinbajo has begun observing social distancing.

“VP Osinbajo yesterday at the office conducted his meetings via video conferencing while observing social distancing.

“Today, he continues his work from the home office, as he is in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols,” he tweeted Tuesday evening.

There are have been multiple reports that the Vice President could have come in contact with one or more persons who have tested positive for coronavirus following the announcement that Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari tested positive.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: