Okowa loses aide Amos Itihwe

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Tuesday commiserated with the family of Dr Amos Itihwe, one of his Executive Assistants, who died on Monday in Warri.

The governor, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, described the death of Itihwe, who was assistant on Political Matters, as “sad and painful’’.

He said that Itihwe was a strong grassroots politician whose character and credibility were never in doubt.

READ ALSO:

“Itihwe, was a Commissioner on the Board of Delta State Oil-Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC), representing Ughelli South, Udu, Uvwie and Urhobos of Warri South.

“He was an asset to our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and one of the greatest contributors to its winning streaks in Ughelli South.

“Buoyed by the love for his people, he sought to represent them at the House of Representatives when he contested the party’s primaries for the Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency but was not successful,” he said.

According to him, “as pioneer Chairman of the PDP in Ughelli South Local Government Area, the deceased laid the foundation for the election victories the PDP has been recording in the area since 1999.

“He was a very strong believer of the Okowa vision and has been a pillar of support for the Stronger Delta agenda of our administration.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn the exit of a loyal, trusted aide and confidant.

“Dr Amos Itihwe, whose sad demise occurred on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Lilly Hospital, Warri, after a brief illness, will be sorely missed by the party in the local government,” he said.

According to him, he will be especially missed by the people of Olota in Okparabe kingdom, given his contributions to the growth and development of our party in the area.

“He was indeed a trusted politician who distinguished himself in the service of the party and his people in different capacities,” Okowa said.

He prayed God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends to bear the irreparable loss.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: