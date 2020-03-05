North-East is home to 60% of Nigeria’s 13m Out-of-School Children — Centre

Kindly Share This Story:

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

A NON GOVERNMENTAL organisation, the African Centre for Leadership Strategy Development has said the North-East region accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the 13 million out-of-school children in the country.

This, it said, is due to the twin factors of insurgency and insecurity in the area. The NGO based its findings on a survey it conducted recently. A baseline study conducted by the group, which heralded the implementation of the community-led Collective Action for Girl Education, indicated that Adamawa State has 888,634 out-of-school children. The disappointing figure forced the group to carry out survey in three local government areas of Maiha, Song and Numan as a way of addressing the issue.

The Executive Director, Mr Monday Osasah, during a media briefing in Yola, said the high number of out of school children, OSC in the state prompted the survey. “The. centre, in a bid to change the narrative, trained 150 education stakeholders comprising traditional/religious leaders, PTA and opinion moulders as well as adult education instructors.

READ ALSO:

“The outcome of the training was followed by sensitization and campaign to their neighbours and relatives in their respective communities. The efforts led to increased enrolment of girls back in schools, including those who dropped out in the past due to pregnancy totalling 104,” he stated.

He disclosed that seven peer learning clubs (advocate for education) were established to pave ways for learning between in-school and out-of-school girls with 254 girls who were taught basic Mathematics, English language, skills training among others.

He urged the state government to reactivate all the SDGs and ensure no child is left out or denied the right to education, especially the girl- child.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: