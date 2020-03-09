Nnamdi Kanu berates S-East govs over delay in setting up security outfit

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, berated South East governors for delaying the setting up of a security outfit to protect their people.

The IPOB leader said the South East governors should not rely on the Federal Government to protect the people of South East and Biafrans in other states.

Expressing dismay over the alleged letter by the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, on alleged public display of AK-47 assault rifles in Awka, Anambra State, he, however noted that the letter had vindicated IPOB that started raising the alarm of threats by the herders since 2012.

He equally said the letter by Chief Nwodo was a confirmation of what his group has been fighting against since 2012 and they were called names and branded a terrorist organisation.

Kanu also described the letter as laughable and one that will not yield any fruit because the IGP or any policeman will never arrest or stop them because power from above is backing them.

The IPOB leader alleged that Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South East governors gave the Fulani leaders and their boys the opportunity and power to threaten South East and Biafrans by allegedly betraying IPOB that could have stopped them.

Kanu in a radio broadcast, made available by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, alleged that Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s President General’s letter to IGP was crying over a spilled milk.

He said: “This is what we have been fighting against since 2012, but Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South East governors called us miscreants that must be shot on sight.”

“The same Anambra State where the Army was ordered to shoot on sight any IPOB member,is where the Fulani boys are fearlessly displaying in broad day light AK47 and Ohaneze Ndigbo President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo is writing letter to IGP to take action.

“Why is he and South East Governors complaining now, have they just woken from their slumber, is Fulani leaders and their herdsmen no more their friends why are they now justifying IPOB’s claim that the Fulani’s will come with AK47 for our people, are IPOB members and Nnamdi Kanu no more miscreants, hoodlums and war mongers who should be shot on sight.

“Why is Ohaneze Ndigbo president general complaining about Fulani boys carrying AK47 publicly in Akwa and the police in Anambra State could not arrest them, how on earth did he expect IGP or any policeman to arrest them, people who are on the same Islamization agenda that you want the Police to arrest, which police on earth will do that under this Fulani cabal administration.

“The IGP will not listen to them, they are the same people who opener their mouth to call us miscreants, hoodlums and terrorist that must be killed, they are eating their words by even mentioning that if it is IPOB that was carrying the hubs will the police keep quiet.”

Mazi Kanu noted that the same way the Afonja betrayed Yoruba’s which led them to loose Ilorin is the same way Ohaneze Ndigbo and South East Governors have betraying, IPOB members.

The IPOB leader warns that Ohaneze Ndigbo and PNDEF will lose South East and South South to Fulani people with their complacency over forming own security outfit like the Yourubas have recently done after learning their lessons in a hard way.

“Ohaneze Ndigbo and South East Governors empowered Fulani herdsmen and their leaders to be killing Igbos, while Fulani and Hausa Governor and leaders were busy protecting their own and sponsoring them to go and conquer communities, while the South East Governor and Ohaneze Ndigbo are busy betraying IPOB and pointing where its members will be located and killed.”

