My house watched several times for possible attack — Ize-Iyamu

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has alleged that his house was surveyed several times by unidentified person for an alleged possible attack.

He disclosed this yesterday in Benin City, while responding to a group, Save Edo Movement, which endorsed him for the September 19, 2020, governorship election in the state.

He said, “We will not be afraid of those who think that they can intimidate us. My house has been surveyed several times for the purpose of throwing bombs. The Certificate of Occupancy of my house was threatened if I allow political function in my house.

“An elected governor has declared that his second term is not negotiable that whether you like it or not, he must continue. So, are we going to allow this to continue? We are ready to meet with the challenges and by the grace of God, we will triumph.

“I choose to be in politics because the only way you can use resources for the people is to be in politics and if you want to have a say in the distribution of resources, you have to be in politics too.”

He added that it was only in politics that one can make meaningful impact in terms of development across the state.

He said he was attracted into politics with the ideas, manifesto and eloquent speeches of people who beckons on him to support them, lamenting that people now become governors without political history and manifestoes.

“I want to accept the call that you have made to me to contest the governorship election because you have chosen to be on the side of the people. I am concerned about the plight of our people,” he said.

Earlier, the group, said that it had endorsed the APC aspirant, Pastor Ize-Iyamu, as the party’s candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Addressing journalists yesterday at the rally organised by the group in Benin City, president of the group, Chris Etuakhor, said Ize-Iyamu stood out among those who had indicated interest in the party’s ticket.

He said the performance of Ize-Iyamu when he was Secretary to the Edo State Government, SSG and other positions he had held in the state necessitated his endorsement.

“We called on you to stand for the forthcoming governorship election, we will stand by you. In every aspect of expression, Edo State has been massively destroyed and need to be reworked. We trust that your acumen and capacity will clearly reverse the retrogressive drift in Edo State.”

