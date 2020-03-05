Kindly Share This Story:

Ministers, organisations, advocates and supporters of the girl-child will celebrate International Women’s Day at an event designed to foster sustainable support and empowerment for the girl-child and related causes.

According to CEO, Vivacity Public Relations, Oluwakwmi Areola, the event, tagged Vivacious Ball 4.0 and scheduled for March 8, is to commemorate International Women’s Day as well as lend a voice to the plight of the girl-child in Nigeria.

Areola, who is Special Assistant on ICT & Corporate Relations to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, said: “One major issue affecting the girl-child today is lack of education.

“When it comes to female genital mutilation, equal opportunities, domestic violence and sexual rights, it all boils down to lack of education.

“Hence, my team and I are identifying an under-privileged girl-child from each school in different communities to ensure she gets an education to university level and this we hope to sustain.”

She said in a statement that dignitaries expected at the girl-child event, which will hold at Federal Palace Hotels, are Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former governor of Jigawa State, Ibrahim Saminu; CEO, KCN Holdings Limited, Ken Nwaelena.

Others include first ladies from various states, high-ranking women in the government and the business sector.

