By Chinonso Alozie

A middle-aged man, Chibuzor Nwagbara, from Umuakpa Umungwa Autonomous Community, Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State, has allegedly murdered his half brother, Elijah Nwagbara, over a land dispute.

He has been arrested by the police.

A statement issued in Owerri, on Wednesday, from the state Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the suspect escaped after the incident, which occurred March 1.

However, the suspect, Chibuzor, was apprehended in Alaike Umuoyota Autonomous Community in Abia State.

According to the police, “on March 1, at about 10:30s, the command received a report of a case of murder.

“As a result of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, in charge Obowo Division, led a team of policemen to Umuakpa Umungwa Autonomous Community, Obowo LGA, and met the corpse of one Elijah Nwagbara in the pool of his blood.

“He was allegedly murdered by his half-brother, one Chibuzo Nwagbara, who absconded after committing the crime.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that both brothers have been involved in a running battle over their family land.

“As such, the said Chibuzo picked up a knife and went to where the deceased was lying down and stabbed him to death.

“Sequel to the above, irate youths invaded the house of the suspect and set it ablaze.

“However, the suspect was later arrested at Alaike Umuoyota Autonomous Community in Umuahia, Abia State.”

