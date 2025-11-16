Nigerian man arrested after stabbing father to death, injuring two sisters in U.S

A 27-year-old man, Chukwuebuka Eweni, has been taken into custody by New Orleans police after reportedly stabbing his father to death and injuring his two sisters in a domestic attack on Pebble Street.

Family members confirmed to WWL Louisiana that Samuel Eweni was a computer sciences professor at Southern University at New Orleans.

Relatives said he and his two daughters were stabbed Tuesday night by Chukwuebuka Eweni, who is the son and brother of the victims. One of the victims was released from the hospital, the other is still being treated as of Wednesday afternoon and is expected to survive.

“Family members say Eweni has long suffered from mental illness but has never been violent. They described Tuesday evening as an ordinary night at their home on Pebble Drive before Eweni grabbed a knife. They say they don’t know what set him off,” report reads.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) also confirmed in a statement obtained on Sunday that Eweni had been located in Jefferson Parish.

“Chukwuebuka Eweni has been located in Jefferson Parish.



He is currently in law enforcement custody while undergoing medical evaluation at an area facility,” the police said in a statement.

NOPD provided details of the incident, which occurred around 9:59 pm on November 11, 2025.

“The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Chukwuebuka Eweni in its investigation of a homicide that occurred on the evening of November 11, 2025, in the 8000 block of Pebble Street that also left two additional victims injured,” the statement partly read.

It was stated that officers responded to a call reporting “an aggravated battery by cutting believed to be domestic in nature.”

“Upon arrival, officers located inside of a residence an unresponsive adult male subject who had sustained at least one fatal stab wound and two other adult victims with stab wounds.”

The two surviving victims were immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment.

NOPD detectives confirmed the suspect’s identification and legal charges.

“Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Section detectives have developed and positively identified Eweni as the perpetrator in this incident and have obtained an arrest warrant on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.



This suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous,” the statement said.

The department also noted that the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy.

Vanguard News