Man electrocuted while cleaning tank in Delta

By Paul Olayemi

Ojolu (a suburb) in Sapele, Delta State, residents, were shocked on Wednesday morning when a workman, Mr. Elijah Etsemiju, a 28 years old man, was electrocuted to death while working in a house in the vicinity.

A source close to the family, who begged not to be mentioned, told Vanguard that Mr. Etsemiju, who is also a part-time pastor was brought to the house by a friend to help in cleaning a water tank.

“They were in the process of doing so when the water tank fell on top of an electric wire, that snapped and he was electrocuted. Etsemiju was taken to a private hospital, where he died later in the day.

A neighbor who simply called himself Eno who claimed to have witnessed the accident said Etsemiju, came with two persons and when the accident happened, he (Etsemiju) was rushed to the hospital, where he later died, the rest two persons were bundled to the Police Station.

Etsemiju was said to have lost his mother last December and was preparing to commit her to mother Earth when the accident happened

All attempt to confirm the accident from the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya was in vain, as her lines were not connecting but a police officer with the Sapele main station, who craved anonymity confirmed to vanguard that “they reported the issue yesterday, it’s an accident and we have asked the families involved to find a way out” he said.

