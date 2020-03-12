LASPOTECH introduces programmes in fashion, transportation, welding

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

THE Lagos State Polytechnic, LASPOTECH, Ikorodu, is set to introduce need-based programmes in Transportation Planning Management, Welding and Fabrication Technology, Fashion and Clothing Technology among others, to provide avenues for persons with innate talents in them to sharpen their skills.

The Rector, Mr Samuel Sogunro, disclosed this in Ikorodu while briefing newsmen on activities lined up for the combined 27th convocation of the institution.

He added that the 15 new courses were already before the National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, for consideration.

READ ALSO:

He explained further that though some of the programmes require innate talents, the requisite academic qualifications would still be demanded of the prospective students.

Speaking on the convocation, Sogunro said a total of 16,315 students would graduate at ND and Higher National Diploma levels and would involve products of 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 sessions.

Out of the figure, 598 have Distinction, 5,332 Upper Credit, 8,268 Lower Credit, and 2,117 Pass classifications.

While thanking the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his support for the polytechnic, he called on corporate bodies to also support the effort to provide accommodation for students on campus.

On some of the achievements recorded by his administration, Sogunro said the school had got patent rights for three inventions, namely: fuel-less generator, automatic car jack and a bio-digester.

The Rector explained further that the management of the institution was already liaising with corporate bodies and others interested in the inventions to mass produce them for the Nigerian market and beyond.

“We are surely living up to our billing as a centre of technical and vocational excellence and we are producing graduates that are ready to contribute their quota to solving societal problems and make our nation rank high among the comity of nations.

“The global ranking of the polytechnic by Webometrics places LASPOTECH as the fifth best polytechnic in Nigeria. In order to improve our current ranking, the Polytechnic management has constituted ranking committees at the various schools and departments to ensure that the entire members of staff align with the polytechnic vision on the global ranking,” he added.

Sogunro, who is leaving office in the next few months, expressed gladness that all the 40 programmes due for re-accreditation when he assumed office in 2016, were all certified okay and that the number of accredited courses increased to 66 by 2018.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: