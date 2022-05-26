Laspotech

By Adesina Wahab

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, LASUSTECH, Dr Nurudeen Olaleye, has given the assurance that the university is taking off on a solid foundation.

Olaleye, who spoke in a chat in Ikorodu, said before LASPOTECH was converted to LASUSTECH, it occupied a place of pride among tertiary institutions in the country.

“When our school was a polytechnic,among the over 400 tertiary institutions in the country, it was rated 60. Bear in mind that we have over 179 universities in Nigeria and that means we were rated higher than some universities then. Our legacy is being carried along from being a polytechnic to being a university. We have a rich background that avails for us.

“We are coming out with courses that will stand us out. In the first instance, we are taking off with about 33 programmes as a university. For your information, over 9,000 candidates applied to our university in the current Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, that shows the high level of confidence people have in us,” he said

On the claim by some critics that converting polytechnics to universities is wrong, Olaleye said it depends on where one stands.

“Those faulting the step would readily point to China, saying China is converting universities to polytechnics. However, in Europe, polytechnics are being converted to universities. The real deal is that each institution should live up to the mandate given it. As a university of science and technology, we are not going to deviate from the mandate given us and we won’t lose focus,” he said.

To allow for ease of transforming to a university, Olaleye explained that LASPOTECH would not admit new students for National Diploma and Higher National Diploma courses.

LASPOTECH was converted to a university few months ago.

“We are grateful to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the support given us. We promise that we will deliver and not disappoint the governor and the good people of the state,” he added.

Giving an account of his stewardship in the last 18 months, Olaleye said as the Rector, he took LASPOTECH from number 17 in the country to being ranked number two.

“We have improved the quality of learning that led to 67 programmes presented for accreditation being given the nod. The welfare of staff and students is given priority too. The backlog of three-year promotion was cleared from 2017 to 2020. 14 months arrears of minimum wage also paid, while over 435 staff members were sponsored for various trainings and seminars,” he said.

He also disclosed that the institution would soon start to generate its own power and that the business arm was doing well.

Six representatives of the congregation that would be part of the Senate of the institution were elected last weekend.