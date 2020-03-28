Lagos Pipeline Leakage: NNPC shutdown supply, deploy excavators from Mosimi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

Following the pipeline leakage at Satellite Town in Lagos, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Saturday, said it has shut down the supply and is currently evacuating petroleum product from the line.

This development is coming 12 days after the March 15 pipeline explosion at Abule Ado, Lagos where about 23 persons dead while over 70 houses and vehicles were destroyed.

Also read:

Vanguard gathered that, at about 1530hrs on Friday, reports indicated that the NNPC’s ATC-Mosimi pipeline along Ojokwu Street, Navy Town axis of Satellite Town in Lagos was leaking and the cause of the leakage can not be ascertained as yet.

According to the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Mr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, “We received an alert Thursday evening and upon arrival, it was discovered that an NNPC pipeline along the axis at Ojukwu street, Navy Town was leaking.

“We contacted the NNPC who dispatched a repair team to the location. The agency and other first responders intend to remain on high alert until the repairs being carried out by NNPC are fully completed.”

However, the NNPC Spokesperson, Dr Kehinde Obateru, in a chat with iBrandTV stated that Corporation’s contractor, Messrs. Oilserv Limited deployed two maintenance teams to site on Friday morning but manual excavation could not be achieved due to the swampy nature of the terrain.

“Hence a swamp buggy has been arranged to ensure thorough excavation and repair.

“Meanwhile, we have activated all the security and Safety logistics to remain on-site, this includes Health Safety and Environment, HSE from Satellite Depot and the HSE and Public Right of Way, PROW, a team from Mosimi Area office are already on their way to Lagos with Gully sucker, slurry pump and other relevant/necessary materials.

“We are equally getting mutual support from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC Lagos State Command, Navy and Operations Awatse, Lagos State Fire Service and LASEMA.

“The area has properly cordoned off to prevent hoodlums from the surrounding community gaining access to the area while the repair lasts.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: