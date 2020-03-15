Lagos explosion: Churches, hotels, schools count losses

Kindly Share This Story:

The headquarters of the Lagos Province 3 of the Redeemed Church of God (RCCG) located on 24 Road, Festac Town, Lagos, is among over 70 buildings affected by a pipeline explosion that occurred in the area on Sunday morning.

The explosion which occurred more than a kilometre away from the church premises, shattered its glass windows, injuring worshippers.

A parish of the First Baptist Church near the RCCG parish also lost a part of its roof to the explosion.

The roof of a parish of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) located at 7th Avenue, Festac Town, was also blown off by the explosion which equally shattered the roof of the Ark Parish of the RCCG at 1st Avenue, many kilometers away from the explosion scene.

The Bethel Secondary School, a boarding school owned by the Catholic Church in Abule Ado, was brought down by the explosion, with many of its students injured and some feared dead.

Many other buildings very far from the explosion scene in Abule Ado, Festac Extension in Amuwo Odofin LGA, were also brought down while many others shook during the explosion that threw thousands of residents in panic and confusion.

The Odic Plaza, a motor parts mall and warehouse, Bush Bar Hotel, Green Horse Plaza which houses tyres, Arch Angel Catholic Church, Chino Plaza with many goods in it, and a mechanic village, all located inside the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, were all hit by the explosion.

The cause of the explosion has yet to be ascertained according to the National Emergency Management Agency, which is yet to confirm the death toll.

A witness, Mrs Patience Erebogaya, told NAN that she was preparing to go to work in a nearby hotel when the Bethel School was scattered by the explosion and injured her.

The victim said that mass celebration was going on in the catholic school when the explosion reduced the school to rubbles, trapping many students.

The state Commandant of the Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr F. A. Adeyinka, told NAN that security personnel and other emergency responders were working hard to bring the situation under control.

The Chairman of Amuwo Odofin LGA, Mr Valetine Buriamoh, who was at the scene, ruled out pipeline vandalism as the cause of the explosion.

He said that the magnitude of the damage was beyond pipeline vandalism.

He appealed to the residents to give access to security operatives and emergency responders to do their jobs.

