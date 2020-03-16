Lagos Explosion: ADP calls for thorough investigation

Kindly Share This Story:

…Sympathizes with victims

… Says it is a National tragedy that would have been avoided

By Henry Umoru

THE Action Democratic Party, ADP has called for a holistic investigation into the gas explosion that rocked the Abule-Ado area, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State on Sunday.

According to the ADP, the probe has become very imperative as that would enable the Federal and State governments get to the remote and immediate cause of the explosion where no fewer than 17 persons have been confirmed dead and 25 others injured, just as more than 50 buildings in the area were impacted by the explosion, as hundreds of residents were rendered homeless.

In a statement issued on Monday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, the party expressed shock over the incident and effects.

Describing the event as a National tragedy, the ADP stressed that it could have been avoided.

The statement reads, “The party commiserated with victims, all Lagosians, and the families of those affected by this tragedy.

“The residents of Lagos, woke up to a loud explosion, that was heard in most parts of the State, on Sunday morning, while some people were saying that it was pipeline explosion(s), others have expressed contrary opinion, of what it could have been.

“It is important that a thorough investigation is carried out, as National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said that the disaster was not due to pipeline explosion in their earlier report, even though, NNPC gave a contrary report to what happened.

“The level of damage done by the loud explosion, makes it very difficult to accept or reject what the cause could have been, but an extensive investigation should be carried out by the Lagos State government and the Federal government to clear the air over this matter.

“The party posited that, the frequency in the disasters, ranging from midnight market fire, explosions and other tragedies across the country, is a serious source of worry and concern, because they threatens the existence of our dear citizens, therefore, calls for urgent review of Nigeria’s disaster management, while measures must be put in place to avert the occurrences of these black days

“The party said it deeply sympathize with all victims, especially the residents of Abule-Ado, students of Bethlehem girls and St Joseph School, Abule Ado, who are currently at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Navy Town receiving medical care.

“ADP also sympathize with the family of Reverend Sister Henrietta Alokha, the principal of Bethlehem Girls High School, Abule Ado who died, while trying to save the lives of girls inside the school, under her care. She was indeed the heroine, who laid down her life, just to save the lives of others. We pray for her soul to meet the Lord in heaven.

“ADP however calls on all Nigerians to support the victims and the family of those who lost their lives as a result of this explosion at this trying time, with relief materials. We pray for the souls of the departed to rest well, while those with various degrees of injuries recover on time.”

