Reps urge FG to provide relief, medical aid to victims of Niger tanker explosion

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to urgently mobilise relief materials and medical supplies to assist victims of Tuesday’s tanker explosion in Niger State, which claimed more than 30 lives and left dozens injured.

The call followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved on Tuesday by Hon. Saidu Abdullahi, member representing Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency of Niger State.

Niger State has been hit by recurring tanker disasters in recent times. Earlier, on January 18, 2025, a petrol tanker conveying about 60,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit overturned at Dikko Junction near Suleja, killing over 100 people who had gathered to scoop fuel.

Tuesday’s tragedy, which occurred at Essa village in Katcha Local Government Area, mirrored the earlier disaster as residents reportedly gathered to scoop fuel from a fallen tanker before it exploded. The blast killed about 35 persons, injured over 40 others, and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Hon. Abdullahi, in an emotion-laden presentation, described the incident as yet another avoidable tragedy along a major federal highway linking Niger State with the Federal Capital Territory and other parts of the country.

He said the route serves as “a vital corridor for the transportation of petroleum products, agricultural commodities, and other goods,” lamenting that the Bida–Agaie–Lapai–Lambata–Dikko Road has remained in a deplorable state for decades despite repeated government contracts for its rehabilitation.

The lawmaker noted that although the project was once captured under the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme—a Public-Private Partnership model meant to accelerate critical road delivery—its future now hangs in the balance following the Federal Government’s recent cancellation of NNPC’s intervention on roads.

He warned that the continued neglect of the corridor has turned it into a death trap for motorists and tanker drivers, resulting in frequent gridlocks, loss of goods, and untold hardship for commuters.

“The Bida–Agaie–Lapai–Lambata–Dikko corridor is not only crucial to Niger State but also to Nigeria’s economic network, connecting agricultural production zones to markets and the FCT. It therefore demands immediate federal attention and sustainable interventions,” Abdullahi said.

The motion was adopted after it was put to a voice vote by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over Tuesday’s plenary.

Following its adoption, the House urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials and medical support to victims and their families.

It also called on the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to immediately mobilise contractors for full rehabilitation, expansion, and completion of the highway.

In addition, the House directed the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other relevant agencies to intensify enforcement of safety standards for tanker and heavy-duty vehicle operations, ensuring strict compliance with roadworthiness and emergency response protocols.

Furthermore, the House mandated its Committees on Works, FERMA, FRSC, and Finance to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the road and review the status of its previous contractual arrangements, and report back within two weeks for further legislative action.