Plateau mining disaster: Govt calls for investigation as environment minister orders site closure

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

The Plateau State Government has demanded a thorough probe into the tragic carbon monoxide explosion at a mining site in Kampani Zurak, Wase Local Government Area of the state which claimed over 30 lives and left several others injured.

The state government also said the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, has directed the immediate and total shutdown of all mining activities in the affected area pending the outcome of investigations.

Speaking with our correspondent in Jos on the tragedy,the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Joyce Ramnap on behalf of the state government expressed profound sadness and shock over the tragedy.

” The state government is extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims stating: “We share in your grief at this painful moment.”

“The Governor Caleb Mutfwang administration is collaborating closely with security agencies, emergency responders, and health authorities to secure the site, provide medical care to survivors, and avert further casualties.”

“A high-powered team of experts from the Federal Ministry of Environment is expected to arrive in Wase from Abuja on Thursday to assess the situation on ground.”

She said the devastating incident occurred at the mining tunnel operated by Solid Unit Nig Ltd, where about 33 miners were reportedly inside when the explosion suspected to have resulted from carbon monoxide accumulation or toxic gas buildup took place.

” Residents of Kampani Zurak and neighbouring communities have been urged to remain calm, law-abiding, and refrain from circulating unverified information that could spark panic or escalate tensions, “she added.

She said The Plateau state government is appealing to relevant federal and state agencies overseeing mining regulation, safety compliance, and disaster management to intervene urgently. “

The state government also called for a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the explosion and the strict enforcement of safety protocols to forestall future occurrences.

The Plateau State Government assured that no stone will be left unturned in addressing the incident and protecting lives in mining communities statewide.