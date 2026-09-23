TCN launches new framework to tackle corruption, unethical practices

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has launched a new anti-corruption framework aimed at tackling corruption, unethical practices and strengthening transparency and accountability across the company.

The framework, unveiled on Tuesday at the TCN headquarters in Abuja, comprises four policies covering anti-bribery and corruption, anti-money laundering and fraud, conflict of interest and whistleblowing.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of TCN, Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, represented by the Executive Director, Human Resources and Corporate Services, Mrs. Abiodun Afolabi-Fadahunsi, said the initiative reaffirmed the company’s commitment to integrity, accountability and ethical conduct.

Abdulaziz said as an organisation entrusted with a critical responsibility in Nigeria’s electricity supply value chain, TCN’s credibility depended not only on what it achieved but also on how it conducted its affairs.

He stated: “We must therefore continue to remind ourselves of the need to always conduct our affairs with integrity, professionalism, and a strong sense of responsibility.”

According to him, the fight against corruption required the commitment and cooperation of both management and staff, adding that TCN must create an environment where ethical conduct was firmly embedded in its corporate culture.

He explained that the four policies had been compiled into a single booklet by the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of TCN.

The TCN boss urged employees to familiarise themselves with the policies and ensure that their provisions were reflected in their daily decisions and conduct.