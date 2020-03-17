Breaking News
Just in: Third coronavirus case came thorough flight BA 75 – Abayomi

British Airways suspends all flights to China over Coronavirus
British Airways

By Nwafor Sunday

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Tuesday disclosed that the third reported coronavirus case in the state, came through the British Airways.

Abayomi who gives regular updates on coronavirus and other health related issues, said via his twitter handle warned passengers who were on the same flight with the patient to stay at home for self isolation.

“If you are a passenger on flight BA 75 that arrived in Lagos on 13th March, 2020, stay at home and isolate yourself for 14 days. He advised them to call the below hotlines if they notice changes in their health system.”

See the numbers: 08000corona, 08023169485, 08033565529, 08052817243, 08028971864, 08059758886, 08035387653

Abayomi equally noted that ‘Contact tracing of all passengers and those who may have had body contact with this latest case has commenced”.

About the patient

The person is a 30 year old Nigerian, who travelled from UK to Lagos on Friday the 13th of March 2020.

Vanguard

