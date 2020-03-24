COVID-19: Lagos urges AMVCA 2020 attendees to self-isolate, amidst confirmed case

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government has urged all participants in the recently conducted African Magic Viewer’s Choice Award, AMVCA 2020, to self-isolate.

It confirmed that one of the participants had tested positive to the COVID-19 virus, thereby exposing other attendees to the raging virus.

The announcement was made through the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who spoke on the two newly discovered case of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday,

The AMVCA 2020, held on Saturday, March 14, at Eko Hotels and Suites, brought together a host of Nigerian movie stars and celebrities. It was a night of glitz and glamour, questionable fashion taste and unfortunately, it has become a source of worry.

I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on14th March at @EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and

Prof Abayomi said: “I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award, AMVCA 2020 held on14th March at @EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 Infection.

“Attendees at the said event are therefore advised to:

. observe strict self- isolation.

. call our #TollFree line 08000corona if they notice any of the #COVID19 related symptoms

. Let’s #TakeResponsibility by practicing #SocialDistancing to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Abayomi said four additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Lagos between Monday evening and Tuesday by 1:10pm, bringing the total in the state to 29.

