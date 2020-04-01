COVID-19 Lagos update: 82 confirmed cases, 8 discharged, 1 evacuated to US

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

Commissioner of Lagos, Professor Akin Abayomi, has given the updated cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state as 82.

Lagos, which remains the epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, has recorded some slight growth and positive impression in handling the cases.

With more isolation centres building and optimism by the government, it is only a matter of time before the victory happen.

As one of the discharged persons puts it, it is “only a waiting game.”

Professor Abayomi on his verified Twitter handle gave the update as “#COVID19 Lagos Update! Lagos records a new case of #COVID19, 31st March 2020. Total #COVID19Lagos cases is now 82.

“Eight patients have so far been discharged following their full recovery. One of the confirmed case who is an American citizen has been evacuated to USA.

“#COVID19Lagos Discharge of 5 #COVID19 patients following their full recovery shows that #COVID19 infection is not death sentence but “just a waiting game” according to one of the discharged patient,” Abayomi tweeted.

#COVID19 Lagos Update!

*️⃣Lagos records a new case of #COVID19, 31st March, 2020.

*️⃣Total #COVID19Lagos cases is now 82.

*️⃣8 patients have so far been discharged following their full recovery.

*️⃣One of the confirmed case who is an American citizen has been evacuated to USA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UbqOqvAu3v — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) April 1, 2020

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 12.30 pm on 1st April 2020, said a total of 12 new cases have been reported, bring the total number of cases in Nigeria to 151 with two deaths recorded.

“Twelve new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State As at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.

“As at 12:30 pm 1st April, there are 151 confirmed cases 9 discharged 2 deaths For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time- http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Currently; Lagos- 82 FCT- 28 Osun- 14 Oyo- 8 Ogun- 4 Edo- 4 Kaduna- 3 Enugu- 2 Bauchi- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1.”

Twelve new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State As at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/SVxZ4H3pBd — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 1, 2020

