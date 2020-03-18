Breaking News
Translate

Just in: I was on the same flight with third coronavirus patient – Tonye Cole

On 5:04 pmIn Health, Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
•Cole

By Nwafor Sunday

The co-founder and former Group Executive Director of Sahara Group, Tonye Cole, Wednesday said that he was on the same flight with the third coronavirus patient.

Disclosing this through his official twitter handle, Tonye said that he would be working from home, noting that Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, warned passengers who were on the same flight with the patient to stay at home for self isolation.

READ ALSO: Rivers APC asks INEC to postpone elections

His words, “#workfromhome I was on the BA75 flight of the 13th from London on which a lady tested positive for #COVID19Lagos.

“We’ve been asked by LSMOH to #selfisolate. I’m grateful to @NCDCgov for measures taken at airports to document all passengers coming into NIGERIA so we’re all safer.”

Recall that Abayom had advised the passengers to call the below hotlines if they notice any changes in their health system.

Below are the numbers: 08000corona, 08023169485, 08033565529, 08052817243, 08028971864, 08059758886, 08035387653

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!