I don’t have sense now – Wunmi Toriola

Wunmi Toriola

By Sylvester Kwentua

Curvy Yoruba actress, Wunmi Toriola has appealed to her fans to bear with her during this trying moments, regarding her social media posts, because right now, she has no sense.

Posting on her Instagram page, Wunmi said, “If you see my comments everywhere, please I am not always like that, for now, I don’t have any sense; all I do is surf the internet. This, too shall pass. Thank you, please wash and pray.”

Wunmi Toriola, is just one of the few celebrities who has spoken out on how the ‘stay at home’ order has affected them.

VANGUARD

