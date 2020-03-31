Breaking News
Hong Kong stocks close on a high

Hong Kong stocks closed on a positive note Tuesday, in line with a broad Asia advance and following a rally on Wall Street, while investors welcomed a surprisingly strong factory activity report out of China.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.85 percent, or 428.37 points, to 23,603.48.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.11 percent, or 3.08 points, to 2,750.30, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.51 percent, or 8.38 points, to 1,665.93.

