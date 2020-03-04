Hizbah calls for calm following protest against blasphemy in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Hizbah, Shariah Police, has on Wednesday in Kano called on the public to remain calm and desist from taking the law into their hands following a protest at their office by aggrieved Muslim faithful alleging that the government is not taking any steps against a singer who insulted the Prophet Muhammad in the lyrics of his song.

Earlier aggrieved youth have stormed the Kano Hisbah office to stage a protest over an alleged blasphemous song against the holy prophet Muhammad.

The Hizbah Commander, Harun Ibn Sina told Vanguard in a phone interview that “Already the police are on top of the situation since the incident occurred. We have visited the residence where it took place.”

“The people were trying to demolish the house and kill the accused person involved in the blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

“The police were there but the person that sang the song had escaped.

Talking about those who came to protest at the Hizbah office, the commander said, “Those who came to show there concern felt like the government was doing nothing about it.

“I wish to call on the public to remain calm as the parents of the singer are with the police and they are on top of the situation.”

During the protest, the youth displayed various placards alleging that the government and the security agents in the state are reluctant over the issue which guided their decision against the blasphemy.

According to the convener of the protest Idris Ibrahim (known as Baba Idris), he said they were at the Hizbah office to notify the government to do the needful otherwise they take the law into their own hands.

It was one Yahaya Sharif-Aminu who composed a song containing derogatory lyrics attributed to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), a situation that prompted violence against the family members of the musician who fled the area.

However, the family house of the singer located at Sharifai quarters in Kano Municipal Local government was set ablaze by irate youths who invaded the area in protest against the Blasphemous song.

A police officer who didn’t want his name mentioned on print urged the protesters to be a law-abiding citizens by allowing the security agents to do the needful. He assured the gathering that the singer would not go unpunished.

