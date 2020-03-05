Germany offers UN 100m euros in aid of needy in Syria’s Idlib

Kindly Share This Story:

Germany, on Thursday, said it was offering the UN an additional 100 million euros (or 111 million dollars) in aid of people in need in the embattled Syrian region of Idlib, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

“But there are clear pre-conditions for this. Humanitarian access and the protection of aid workers and the population must be guaranteed,” Maas said.

He stressed that it was up to Turkey and Russia, whose leaders are meeting separately in Moscow on Thursday, to create these conditions.

“What we need now is an immediate ceasefire and the provision of supplies for the one million internally displaced persons.

“We are calling on Russia to put pressure on its ally, the Syrian Government, to stop the attacks on hospitals and schools.

“The scale of the humanitarian catastrophe in Idlib is dramatic,” the minister said.

(dpa/NAN)

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: