Fairway Condominium holds seminar on Cbi programme

Fairway Condominium Development Ltd in conjunction with Punuka Consulting Inc., will hold a seminar on March 6, 2020 in Lagos and March 9, 2020 in Abuja, to present a great investment opportunity to Nigerians on the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship By Investment, CBI, Programme.

A statement by the organiser, said “The seminars, which are for professionals and entrepreneurs interested in having a second passport to enhance their access to travel, business, financial and lifestyle freedom, will provide participants with a unique opportunity to learn first hand how to obtain a St. Kitts and Nevis passport, which is ranked as one of the top 25 passports in the world.

“The St. Kitts and Nevis passport provides its holder with Visa-Free or Visa-on-Arrival access to over 152 countries, amongst other benefits.

“Fairway Condominium and Punuka Consulting Inc., invite Nigerians to attend the seminars and take advantage of the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI programme.

“Seminar attendees will hear directly from the CEO of the Citizenship by Investment Unit, the Permanent Secretary and Special Advisor to the Office of the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and other notable dignitaries will be present at the seminar to interact with participants at the programme and to answer all questions regarding the opportunity.‘‘

“In addition to the seminars scheduled for Lagos and Abuja, the Fairwayteamfrom St. Kitts & Neviswillalso be available in Nigeria from March 5 to 10, 2020, to meet with Nigerians who have expressed interest in obtaining a second passport, in scheduled one-on-one appointments, across various locations in the country,” the statement added.

