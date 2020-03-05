EKSG warns private school owners against sharp practices

Kindly Share This Story:

EKITI State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Foluso Daramola, has warned private school owners against sharp practices. He gave the warning during a meeting he held with members of Ekiti Chapter of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS.

Daramola said Ekiti State Government was determined to ensure that only those who had the wherewithal to run standard schools are allowed to operate in the state, adding that the Dr. Kayode Fayemi-led administration was committed to providing a more conducive learning environment that would enhance the performance of students in both public and private schools in the state.

He admonished the proprietors to ensure standard and make the payment of renewal fees to the government a priority, as a task-force was being put in place to monitor and enforce compliance with these regulations.

In his remarks, the Chairman, NAPPS, Ekiti State Chapter, Reverend Oluwafemi Williams, called on the state to reduce the incident of multiple taxation on the members of the association, appealing to the state government to make the meeting quarterly for regular interface on areas of mutual interest. He thanked Governor Fayemi for making the completion of their secretariat a reality.

