COVID-19: Umahi orders arrest of police, family members over conduct of burial ceremonies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Friday ordered the immediate arrest of those that organised the burial ceremonies that took place in Ezza South and Ikwo local government areas of Ebonyi State.

The Governor who frowned at the development stressed that it was wrong for citizens of the state to violate government directives on the ban on burial ceremonies, among others.

Umahi, who stated this while briefing newsmen on government’s efforts towards tacking the dreaded coronavirus in the State, directed the State Commissioner of Police, CP Awoshola Awotinde, to ensure the arrest of all the policemen that supervised the burial ceremony.

He further directed the Vice-Chancellor of Alex Ekuweme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo Ebonyi State to stop releasing corpses for burial in the State so to ensure the safety of citizens of the State.

ALSO READ:

“Commissioner of Police make sure that the policemen that supervised the burial are arrested and detained. Chairmen of Ezza South and Ikwo, I don’t understand how burial ceremonies will take place in your LGA and you people are not aware. This thing should stop. We should safeguard the lives of our citizens.”

Umahi called on the Permanent Secretary of State Affairs, Mr Austin Udude and Commissioner of Health, Dr Daniel Umezuruike to identity 2 hotels within the capital which will be taken over by the State government for occupation by medical workers in the fight against the scourge.

On the lockdown of the State which will commence today, the Governor charged the Chairmen of all the LGAs and security operatives to ensure strict compliance to the directive of the State Government.

According to Umahi, the lockdown is not a joke as only vehicles on essential duty will be allowed into the State.

“The kits we ordered will arrive tomorrow. Everybody should take this campaign seriously.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: