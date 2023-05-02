Ondo police arrests OPC member over death of Akure Prince

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Police detectives in Ondo state, have arrested a member of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Rafiu Akinwale, over the death of an Akure Prince, Adesoji Adesida.

A police source told newsmen in Akure, that the ugly incident occurred during a burial ceremony in the state capital over the weekend.

The suspect was said to have engaged his girlfriend in an argument when the victim intervened asking him not to create a scene at the ceremony.

Eyewitness accounts had it that the suspect, who came from Ibadan, Oyo state, for the ceremony, pushed the victim in annoyance and he fell, hitting his head on the wall.

The Akure Prince reportedly slumped and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by doctors.

Vanguard gathered that the ugly incident disrupted the ceremony as those at the ceremony scampered for safety.

Meanwhile, the suspect, according to reports has been arrested and is being questioned by the Ala police detectives.

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident

Odunlami said that the suspect had been arrested and an investigation had commenced on the case.