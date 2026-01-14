Police arrest masquerade over violent attack at burial ceremony in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a masquerade that allegedly unleashed violence on guests during a burial ceremony in Awgbu, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

A viral video of the incident showed the masquerade charging towards people seated at the high table, causing panic as guests fled for safety.

Some able-bodied men were later seen struggling to restrain the masquerade before eventually escorting it away from the venue.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the command would not tolerate such unprovoked attacks, stressing that police intervention was necessary to protect lives and property.

In a statement, Ikenga said:

“The Command has taken into custody the masquerade involved in the unprovoked and violent attacks on innocent citizens, which led to a breach of public peace in Awgbu, Orumba North Local Government Area.

“The behaviour of the masquerade, as seen in the viral video currently in circulation, is totally unacceptable, unlawful, and will not be tolerated under any guise.

“The suspect is currently in police custody, and investigations are ongoing to ensure that all those involved are brought to justice. Further developments will be communicated.”