Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State

…APC members should remain calm, law-abiding

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ogah (OON), Wednesday, stated that those politicians plotting to takeover Ebonyi Government House through the back door must be Jokers.

He explained that the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which sacked Governor David Umahi and his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe was riddled with some elements of judicial errors.

Ogah who is a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ebonyi State, stated this while briefing newmen on the outcome of Tuesday’s Federal High Court ruling in Abuja.

According to him, there are three ways whereby a Governor can vacate his office: it’s either by death, resignation and impeachment.

“For instance, Governor Theodore Orji of Abia State defected from PPA to PDP, Governor of Benue State, Samuel Orton defected from APC to PDP; a case study is that of Governor Peter Obi who defected from from APGA to PDP. These Governors defected but were not removed from office.

“Another case in point is that of Governor Rochas Okorocha who defected from APGA to APC. In the case of Atiku and the Attorney General of the Federation during the time of Obasanjo when Atiku defected to ACN. The Supreme court held that Atiku has the right.

“I want to urge the Governor not to be distracted but to remain focused on his developmental agenda for the State.”

Ogah who explained that the Court ruling was merely intended to temporarily distract Governor Umahi who has done so much for Ebonyi people added that he was optimistic that the present judicial turbulence would soon fizzle away with Governor Umahi emerging victorious.

“The present judicial turbulence is a mere distraction but we believe that an appellant court of competent jurisdiction will do justice by instituting the right judgement. The matter has gone on Appeal and so, there’s no cause for alarm.

“I want to urge all APC members to remain calm and law-abiding as there’s no cause for alarm. I want to urge the Governor to be focused on his developmental strides that he is doing in Ebonyi State.”