By Bashir Bello and Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa on Wednesday says three suspected cases of Coronavirus recorded in the state have tested negative.

Tsanyawa stated this while briefing newsmen in the state to allay fears and rumour making rounds on the disease in the state.

The Commissioner said it has put adequate precautionary measures in place to avert the outbreak in the state.

According to him, “We receive rumoured cases daily but we follow it up until the right thing is done.

“In all the suspected cases we have followed up, it was only three cases that we felt to take their samples for test. When the result of the test was out, they all showed negative.

“Part of the measures in place include among others, development of Incident Action Plan, activation of Rapid Response Team, RRT and reactivation of Yar-gaya treatment centre. It also conducted the State Emergency Preparedness and Response Committee Meeting.

“The state had further intensified surveillance of COVID-19 through, engagement of traditional and religious institutions, training of health personnel in tertiary, secondary and primary healthcare facilities distribution of IEC materials and responding to rumoured Covid-19 suspected cases on daily basis among other measures.

“Although we have not received communication on travel ban from the federal government, we urged those planning to go to the enlisted countries to have a rethink and shelve the trip,” Tsanyawa however said.

