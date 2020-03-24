COVID-19: Nigeria may have more than 50 cases

Kindly Share This Story:

Kyari, Mohammed, aides test positive

NCDC keeps mum over whereabouts of govt’s officials confirmed

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

About 50 cases of coronavirus may be in Nigeria as more people continue to test positive to the dreaded virus which has made many countries shut down activities as part of their control measures.

At the moment, Nigeria had 42 confirmed cases according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

The figure could be near 50 given that the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, three of his staff and the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammad, have reportedly tested positive to the dreaded virus as on Tuesday.

The new cases reported attended official and unofficial functions and shook hands with people and socialised with their families before they tested positive, thus indicating that those who had contact with them may be also at high risk of infection.

Although NCDC was yet to confirm the new cases as at the time of this report in spite of repeated inquiries from our reporter to that effect, it was gathered that both Kyari and his staff as we as the Bauch State governor had tested positive to the disease.

The centre kept mum on the state of health of President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, his three staff said to have been tested positive and the governor of Bauchi State despite series of inquiries to that effect by our reporter.

Concerns have mounted over the decision of the NCDC to keep the identities of the new confirmed cases in secrecy in view of the danger it could cause unsuspecting public.

Confirmed cases of the virus have always been moved to the isolation centre or Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba, in Lagos, Isolation Centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, or other designated isolated centres in the country but it was yet to be known whether the centre had taken the step to do as regards the new cases.

vanguard

