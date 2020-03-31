COVID-19 lockdown: Sanwo-Olu tasks security operatives on friendliness

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged security agents to be friendly in enforcing the lockdown order announced on Sunday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge on Monday, during a Security Council meeting held at the State House, Marina, with commanders of all security formations in the state.

He urged those who would be carrying out the enforcement to show high professionalism in dealing with erring persons.

According to him, high-handedness may lead to violation of human rights of residents.

President Buhari had announced 14-day restriction of movement in Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Ogun State as part of the steps to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Lagos is the worst hit among the three states under lockdown by the Federal Government.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said that the presidential directive would be fully implemented.

Odumosu said that commanders of each security agency had resolved to comply with the governor’s entreaty.

He said that the enforcement of the restriction order would be executed with human face, but pleaded with residents and inter-state commuters to exercise self-compliance with the presidential directive.

”We have just concluded a Security Council meeting with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and as commanders of security agencies in Lagos, we have fully digested the presidential directive on COVID-19.

“We have all resolved to comply and enforce all the restrictions.

”The enforcement of the restrictions and all directives will be done with human face. We want to appeal to members of the public; what matters most is self compliant.

”They must try as much as possible to comply voluntarily to the laid down-regulations so that we can collectively defeat the pandemic,” he said.

The Lagos police Commissioner said that those who had been exempted in the presidential directive would be allowed to move unhindered at any time of the day in the containment period, but that the exemption was not blanket.

Odumosu said some other professionals and government officials on essential duties would be allowed to move, but said their leadership must obtain clearance from security agencies before sending out staff to work.

”The exemption is not blanket. Some other measurements will still be attached to it and sent to various government ministries in the state.

”The Commissioners in charge of these ministries will have to review and confirm those who are exempted are actually qualified to be exempted,” he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

