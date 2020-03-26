COVID 19: Kaduna Expels 3000 Almajiri

Kindly Share This Story:

shuts down popular beggars’ home

By Ibrahim Hassan

About 3000 Almajiri have been moved to their various states of origin by the Kaduna state government, the Commissioner for Human and Social ‎Development,Hajiya Hafsat Baba has said.

She said that others from states such as Enugu, Jigawa, Katsina, Zamfara, Bauchi, Nasarawa and Saminaka in Kaduna state were provided transport fares.

According to the commissioner in an interview,” the exercise is ongoing until we are certain all Almajiri returned to their various homes .”

“The popular Kaduna Beggers’ home along Kano Road will be shut down by the state government.”

“The beggars home is overcrowded, we are concerned about the health of the occupants .”

“The leaders of the beggars at the house have agreed to abide by the government ‘s measures to return to their various states after a meeting with our ministry. “

“Their health is of importance to the state government but we resolved to include them in some of our programs such as training and empowerment as well as providing additional rehabilitation centers in the state.”

“There is another place close to Kano road Mosque where they usually stay, we have also evacuated them. In fact, they have promised to leave for their various states.”

“On Tuesday, about three buses left with many of them including the blind, crippled and other vulnerable persons. We thank Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi who personally sent a text message to all his schools in the state to shut down.”

