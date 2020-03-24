Covid-19: FRSC warns motorist against overloading

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The Federal Road Safety Corps Kano State Command has on Tuesday warned motorist against overloading of passengers in order to avert the spread of the raging Coronavirus.

The Sector Commander, Zubairu Mato gave the warning in a statement made available to newsmen in the state by the Corps Public Relations Officer, Kabiru Daura.

Daura said, “As a follow-up to the Nationwide ongoing advocacy campaigns against the spread of Covid 19 (coronavirus) particularly through overloading of vehicles with passengers, the Federal Road Safety Corps Kano State Command is calling on all drivers of vehicles to comply with the policy of carrying only one person in front and not more than three in each row of the passenger seats of the vehicles so that occupants will be able to protect themselves and watch out for symptoms as they travel in the vehicles.

“We equally wish to advise travellers to endeavour to stay away from overloaded vehicles at all times no matter the urgency of their trip.

“It is very important for commuters to note that this is the best way to protect oneself against the global pandemic, as the world over has already had enough of it.

“The Command advise passengers with symptoms of Covid -19 to avoid boarding commercial vehicles and report self for medical examination.

“Similarly, Motorists and other road users are hereby warned to continually obey all traffic rules and regulations,” Daura however stated.

