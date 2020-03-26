COVID-19: 48 active cases clinically stable – FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE federal government on Thursday said that all the 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus were clinically stable.

The government also said two others have been treated and discharged just as it regretted that the pandemic recorded one fatality case.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, at a press conference he held in Abuja to give an update on the state of the disease in the country, said so far Nigeria has 51 confirmed cases.

“As of today, 26th of March 2020, we have recorded 51 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 in Nigeria, of which 32 are in Lagos, ten in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, three in Ogun and one each in Ekiti, Oyo, Edo, Bauchi, Osun, and Rivers states,” he said.

According to him, “Of the 51 cases, 37 had an immediate travel history to one or more of the coronavirus affected countries in the last two weeks, eight are confirmed close contacts of confirmed cases and 6 have neither a recent travel history nor a known contact.”

He disclosed that while two persons have been cured and discharged from treatment,” we have recorded just one fatality.”

“All 48 presently active cases are clinically stable with only mild or moderate symptoms,” he confirmed.

Ehanire said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC,” has deployed Rapid Response Teams to affected states to support response activities.”

“Federal Government, working through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, has issued a closure order on all land borders and international airports, effective from the 23rd of March 2020, except for approved essential and emergency flights.”

